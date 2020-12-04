Menu
Mary Buonaspina
1931 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1931
DIED
November 24, 2020
Mary Buonaspina's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi Funeral Home website.

Published by Rossi Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rossi Family Funeral Home
Nov
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Rossi Family Funeral Home
To Rick and Karen and your families: I was so sorry to hear of my godmother's passing.I know how much her family meant to her and how she made my sister Cheri and I feel family as we were growing up. I will always remember her smile and her laugh.Know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
John Ianigro
Family
November 29, 2020