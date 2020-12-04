Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Byler
1958 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1958
DIED
December 2, 2020
Mary Byler's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Best Funeral Home in Middlefield, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Best Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Best Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
9914 Bundysburg Rd
9914 Bundysburg Rd, Mesopotamia, Ohio 44062
Funeral services provided by:
Best Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.