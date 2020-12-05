Menu
Mary Cagle
1943 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1943
DIED
November 15, 2020
Mary Cagle's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wells Funeral Homes in Waynesville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wells Funeral Homes website.

Published by Wells Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wells Funeral Home - Waynesville
296 North Main Street, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786
Nov
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Waynesville Chapel of Wells Funeral Home
296 N. Main Street, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786
Nov
23
Burial
1:00p.m.
WNC State Veterans Cemetery
962 Old US Hwy. 70, Mountain, North Carolina 28711
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.