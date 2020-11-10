Menu
Mary Cale
1940 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1940
DIED
November 7, 2020
Mary Cale's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc in Fishersville, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc website.

Published by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery
563 Bethel Green Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
a loved one
November 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rick and Judy Allen
Friend
November 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
The Cartin family
Friend
November 9, 2020