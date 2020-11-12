Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Calvert
1942 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1942
DIED
November 10, 2020
Mary Calvert's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Farmer Funeral Home in Silsbee, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Farmer Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Farmer Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Farmer Funeral Home
415 N. 4th Street, Silsbee, Texas 77656
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.