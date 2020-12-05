Menu
Mary Carr
1926 - 2020
BORN
March 31, 1926
DIED
December 2, 2020
Mary Carr's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home in Orlando, FL .

Published by Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
I will miss you Ms. Mary Gene. The days I saw you were my favorite. Peace and blessings to your family.
Kimberly Dexter
December 5, 2020
My deepest sympathy to her entire family. I will miss her. Sorry there cannot be a memorial service. Blessings to you all.
Karen Rowland
December 4, 2020