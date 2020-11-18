Menu
Mary Casey
1947 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1947
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Mary Casey's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pate-Jones Funeral Home website.

Published by Pate-Jones Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Senatobia Church of Nazarene
1489 West Main St., Senatobia, Mississippi 38668
Funeral services provided by:
Pate-Jones Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
