Mary Chakos, of Scott Township, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 16, at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter. She was the cherished mother of Rev. John Chakos (Alexandra), George (Kit), and Athena McMonagle (Richard); and beloved grandmother of Peter Chakos, Nicholas (Heidi), Maria Manning (Christopher), Merissa Hayden (Ricardo), Brendan McMonagle (Kristen) and Jennifer Kontul (Christian). She was loved, admired and adored by her 19 great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Super Yiayia." She was known for her joyous demeanor and broad smile, her irrepressible personality, her keen interest in people and her remarkable memory, which she drew upon frequently to regale her listeners. For many years, she was a fixture at Primanti's, selling her palate-pleasing Greek pastries to customers. Family and church formed the center of her life. As a woman of profound faith and founding member of Holy Cross Church, she devoted herself to its mission in so many tangible ways. As a stalwart Philoptochos member, she shopped for, cooked and served the mercy meals (makarias) for hundreds of grieving families. Until recently, she prepared the boiled wheat (koliva) for the Sunday memorial services. The annual food fair, all Philoptochos fundraisers, hospitality for parish sponsored meetings and meals, and feeding the homeless found her in the kitchen cooking and serving the food. Her regular visits to and prayers for the homebound or hospitalized over many years touched the lives of those in need of healing and comfort in their affliction. Her home always welcomed converts, visiting missionaries and monastics, bishops, priests, and many gatherings for prayer and fellowship. She derived some of the greatest joys of her church life from her active participation in the liturgical services, weekly Bible Studies, parish and diocesan retreats, Holy Land pilgrimages, visits to monasteries and mission trips to the orphanage in Guatemala. Visitation will be Monday, October 19, from 2 - 8 p.m. at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Mt. Lebanon at 123 Gilkeson Road, Pgh., PA 15228. Trisagion service 7:00 p.m. Additional visitation will take place Tuesday, 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be at the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the HOLY CROSS AGAPE FUND. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000.

Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.