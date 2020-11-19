Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Childress
1942 - 2020
BORN
June 25, 1942
DIED
November 14, 2020
Mary Childress's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. in Kansas City, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home
1101 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Park Avenue Baptist Church
3601 Jackson Ave, Kansas City, Missouri 64128
Nov
28
Interment
1:00p.m.
Forest Hill
6901 Troost Ave, Kansas City, Missouri 64131
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.