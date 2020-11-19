Menu
Mary Colletti
1924 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1924
DIED
November 17, 2020
Mary Colletti's passing at the age of 96 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. in Bergenfield, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. website.

Published by Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
29 N. Washington Ave., Bergenfield, New Jersey 07621
Funeral services provided by:
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
