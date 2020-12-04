Menu
Mary Cooper
1939 - 2020
BORN
March 11, 1939
DIED
December 2, 2020
Mary Cooper's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center in Michigan Center, MI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Memorial Mass
2:00p.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
711 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Jackson, Michigan
Funeral services provided by:
Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center
Earnie, sorry to hear about Marybeth. We had many good times working together at CPCo! Prayers for y ou and your family.
Virginia Chmielewski Frederick
Coworker
December 4, 2020
I worked with Mary Beth at Consumers Energy what a wonderful lady. May the love of friends and family carry you through this difficult time.
Jackie Blank
Coworker
December 4, 2020
Dear Ernie and Sara
So sorry to hear of the passing of Mary Beth. Memories of her from many years ago.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sandra McInerney
Friend
December 4, 2020
Condolences to Mary's family
I knew Mary from working at Consumers Energy, Mary was very
warm and friendly to everyone and one of the nicest ladies to know!

Cheryl Lamb
Consumers Retiree
December 3, 2020
Mrs. Cooper was such an awesome and funny person, she and Mr. Cooper were good friends of my parents-Judy and Eddie Thompson. So sorry to hear of your loss. I will always cherish the memories when they stopped over to McBride Street and laughed and loved even after my mom passed! Please remember all the great times you had together as I am remembering now. Take care Mr. Cooper and Sara, know Mrs. Cooper is in Heaven laughing and telling stories. Thank you for your friendship and kindness!
Todd Thompson
Friend
December 3, 2020