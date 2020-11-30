Menu
Mary Cummins
1922 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1922
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Mary Cummins's passing at the age of 98 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belmont Funeral Home in Colchester, CT .

Published by Belmont Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Andrew Church
128 Norwich Ave., Colchester, Connecticut
Dec
1
Burial
Old St. Andrew Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Belmont Funeral Home
