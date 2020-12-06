Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Davis
1944 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1944
DIED
December 4, 2020
Mary Davis's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norton Funeral Home in Bishopville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Norton Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Norton Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.