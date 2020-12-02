Mary Davy's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes in Oaklyn, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes website.
Published by Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.