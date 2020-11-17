Menu
Mary Day
1946 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1946
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Mary Day's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC in Exeter, PA .

Published on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC.
1030 Wyoming Avenue, Exeter, Pennsylvania 18643
Nov
21
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Gubbiotti Funeral Home,LLC
1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, Pennsylvania 18643
Nov
21
Interment
11:00a.m.
Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery
Blanchard St., Plains, Pennsylvania 18705
Funeral services provided by:
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
Kevin and I are very sorry for your loss. I thoughts and prayers are with your entire family.
Donna and Kevin Keyes
November 16, 2020
So sorry for your lost. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lorraine Pope
November 16, 2020