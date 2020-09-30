Age 61, of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 with her husband by her side. Beloved wife of David Diethorn; loving sister of Jeanie (Bob) Bates, Annamarie Hesz, James Forsyth, Richard Forsyth, the late Carol Barett, Bill (Joanne- surviving) Forsyth, and Marilyn Barrett; treasured daughter of the late Parker and Elizabeth Forsyth. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen graduated from Hilltop Catholic High School and BioTech where she received her degree to become a Registered Respiratory Therapist. She also enjoyed and excelled at cross stitching. Mary Ellen fought a good fight against Multiple Sclerosis for over 11 years. She will be remembered for her caring nature, strong perseverance, and most of all, love of family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Sunday 2-4PM & 6-8PM, where a blessing service will be held on Monday at 10 AM. Inurnment to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Paws with a Cause, https://www.pawswithacause.org/