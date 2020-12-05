Menu
Mary DiGrazia
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 5, 1937
DIED
November 26, 2020
Mary DiGrazia's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emmick Family Funeral Services in Seattle, WA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emmick Family Funeral Services website.

Published by Emmick Family Funeral Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Holyrood Catholic Cemetery
205 NE 205th Street, Shoreline, Washington 98155
Funeral services provided by:
Emmick Family Funeral Services
