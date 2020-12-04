Menu
Mary Dilworth
1946 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1946
DIED
December 1, 2020
Mary Dilworth's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport in Shreveport, LA .

Published by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
CENTURIES MEMORIAL PARK
8801 MANSFIELD RD, SHREVEPORT, Louisiana 71108
John, I pray for GOD to give you and the rest of your family the solace and support needed at this time. Know that GOD will take care of you, your sister and her family. Bertha Phills Doughty
Bertha Phills Doughty
December 4, 2020