Mary Duncan
1912 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1912
DIED
November 11, 2020
Mary Duncan's passing at the age of 108 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Banister Funeral Home in Hiawassee, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Banister Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00a.m.
Banister-Cooper Funeral Home
678 N. Main Street, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Nov
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Banister-Cooper Funeral Home
678 N. Main Street, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Funeral services provided by:
Banister Funeral Home
