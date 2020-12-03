Menu
Mary Edgerton
1933 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1933
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Mary Edgerton's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bocco Funeral Home in Cherry Hill, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
