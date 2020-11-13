Menu
Mary Eicher
1929 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1929
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Mary Eicher's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, in Greensburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, website.

Published by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Service
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street, Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral services provided by:
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
