Mary Elliott
1932 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1932
DIED
December 1, 2020
Mary Elliott's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Love Funeral Home in Palmyra, IN .

Published by Love Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Love Funeral Home
14345 Greene Street, Palmyra, Indiana 47164
Funeral services provided by:
Love Funeral Home
