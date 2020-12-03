Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Evans
1937 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1937
DIED
November 30, 2020
Mary Evans's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by James F. Webb Funeral Home in Meridian, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the James F. Webb Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by James F. Webb Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Carolina Presbyterian Church
1123 Carolina Cemetery Rd, Carthage, Mississippi 39051
Funeral services provided by:
James F. Webb Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.