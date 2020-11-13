Menu
Mary Feyre
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1925
DIED
November 11, 2020
Mary Feyre's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Jerome’s Church
169 Hampden Street, Holyoke, Massachusetts
Nov
14
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Jerome’s Church
169 Hampden Street, Holyoke, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
My deepest sympathy goes out to the Feyre family. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mark Lamagdeleine
Acquaintance
November 12, 2020
John and family,
Your mom was an inspiration! God rest her sweet soul! She is in God's hands and was well loved by all of you. She will always be in your hearts. ❤
Carol Meehan
Coworker
November 12, 2020
Our sincerest condolences go out to the entire Feyre family for the loss of your Mom! We know how close you all were as a family and pray that the fond memories of your Mom will comfort you today, tomorrow, and in the days to come! May she rest in peace!
John and Janet Pananos
Friend
November 12, 2020