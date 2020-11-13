Mary Feyre's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home website.
Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
