Mary Findle
1940 - 2020
BORN
May 15, 1940
DIED
November 22, 2020
Mary Findle's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. in Greensburg, PA .

Published by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 24, 2020.
