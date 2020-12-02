Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Fischer
1942 - 2020
BORN
September 6, 1942
DIED
November 29, 2020
Mary Fischer's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15210
Dec
4
Interment
12:00p.m.
Saint John Vianney Cemetery
920 Brownsville, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15210
Funeral services provided by:
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.