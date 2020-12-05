Menu
Mary Flanagan
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1935
DIED
November 27, 2020
Mary Flanagan's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stork-Bullock Mortuary in Lakewood, CO .

Published by Stork-Bullock Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Stork Family Mortuary
1895 Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, Colorado 80214
Funeral services provided by:
Stork-Bullock Mortuary
