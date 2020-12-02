Menu
Mary Fleet
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 15, 1930
DIED
October 27, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Mary Fleet's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wallace Family Funeral Home in Newton, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wallace Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Wallace Family Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Assembly of God Church
1029 E 19th St N, Newton, Iowa 50208
Nov
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Assembly of God Church
1029 E 19th St N, Newton, Iowa 50208
Funeral services provided by:
Wallace Family Funeral Home
