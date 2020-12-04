Menu
Mary Fogarty
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 13, 1944
DIED
November 30, 2020
Mary Fogarty's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riggs Funeral Home in Guyton, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Hwy 119 South, Guyton, Georgia 31312
Funeral services provided by:
Riggs Funeral Home
