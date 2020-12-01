Menu
Mary Forest
1927 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1927
DIED
November 21, 2020
Mary Forest's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory in Cuyahoga Falls, OH .

Published by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Eugene Catholic Church
1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga, Ohio
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
December 1, 2020