Mary Fouraker
1922 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1922
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Mary Fouraker's passing at the age of 98 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hall Funeral Home - Falls City in Falls City, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hall Funeral Home - Falls City website.

Published by Hall Funeral Home - Falls City on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
1820 Fulton Street, Falls City, Nebraska 68355
