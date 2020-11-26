Mary Franklin's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc. in Columbia, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 26, 2020.
