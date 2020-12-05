Menu
Mary Fritz
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1944
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Cub Scout
Zions Stone Church
Mary Fritz's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartman Funeral Home Inc in New Ringgold, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Ben Salem United Church of Christ
1965 Church Hill Road, Lehighton, Pennsylvania 18235
