Mary Gatta
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1935
DIED
November 30, 2020
Mary Gatta's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cantelmi Funeral Home in Fountain Hill, PA .

Published by Cantelmi Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Service
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
Funeral services provided by:
Cantelmi Funeral Home
