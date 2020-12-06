Menu
Mary Giacomini
1920 - 2020
BORN
December 9, 1920
DIED
December 2, 2020
Mary Giacomini's passing at the age of 99 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ottawa Funeral Home in Ottawa, IL .

Published by Ottawa Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
December 6, 2020