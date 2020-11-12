Mary Goins's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lytle Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Milton, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lytle Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.
Published by Lytle Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Nov. 12, 2020.
