Mary Gooch
1932 - 2020
BORN
April 26, 1932
DIED
November 10, 2020
Mary Gooch's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ivie Funeral Home in Commerce, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ivie Funeral Home website.

Published by Ivie Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 S. Elm Street, Commerce, Georgia 30529
Nov
12
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street, Commerce, GA 30529
Nov
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Grey Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Ivie Funeral Home
