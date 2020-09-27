Mary J. (Snyder) Good, 88, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Harrison City, passed away on September 25, 2020. She was born on August 12, 1932 in Rimersburg, PA, to Roy and Hannah (Chandler) Snyder. Mary worked in the cafeteria at Penn-Trafford School District, retiring after more than 20 years of service. She was a lifetime member of Penn-Zion's Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed being a part of the ELCW Women's Group. She had an immense love for animals, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, William "Bill" Good; and siblings, Reuben, Roy, and Alice. Mary is survived by her loving son, William (Candy) Good of Bloomingburg, NY; granddaughters, Milicent (Arthur) Good of Bloomingburg, NY and Michele (Chad) Sherman of Virginia Beach, VA; great-grandchildren, Aiyana, Alija, Amara, Hannah, and Grayson; brothers, Herbert and Russell Snyder; sister, Betty Chapman; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time and masks will be required. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Penn-Zion Lutheran Church, Harrison City, with Rev. Roger Steiner officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local ASPCA or to Penn Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 351, Harrison City, PA 15636.