Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Grimsley
1939 - 2020
BORN
July 13, 1939
DIED
November 13, 2020
Mary Grimsley's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rose Lawn Funeral Home in Gulf Breeze, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rose Lawn Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rose Lawn Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Rose Lawn Funeral Home
2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, Florida 32563
Nov
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Rose Lawn Funeral Home
2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, Florida 32563
Funeral services provided by:
Rose Lawn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.