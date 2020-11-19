Menu
Mary Grundhauser
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1936
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Mary Grundhauser's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nampa Funeral Home in Nampa, ID .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nampa Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
22
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Silha Funeral Homes
221 N. Meade Ave., Glendive, Montana 59330
Funeral services provided by:
Nampa Funeral Home
