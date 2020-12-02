Menu
Mary Harris
1955 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1955
DIED
November 26, 2020
Mary Harris's passing at the age of 64 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Covington, KY .

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Walker Funeral Home
1129 Garrard Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Dec
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Walker Funeral Home
1129 Garrard Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
