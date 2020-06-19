Mary Jane Homer Heaps (Janie) of Kaysville, Utah, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning, June 14, 2020, at the age of 88. She was in her favorite place on Earth, the Heap's family cabin near Oakley, Utah.



Born December 20, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia, Janie was the first daughter of Paul Yarnell Homer and Della Rogerson Homer. She spent her childhood years in Washington DC, and later as a teenager in San Bernardino, California. After graduation from High School in California, she attended Brigham Young University, becoming one of the founding members of the BYU song leaders. There she met her sweetheart, the handsome basketball player, Leon Henry Heaps. They were married on April 11, 1952, in the Salt Lake City Temple by Joseph Fielding Smith.



Leon would soon join the US Air Force, becoming both an officer and a pilot. Throughout his 20 year military career they moved frequently, living in Alabama, South Dakota, Utah, Japan, Texas, New Jersey, and finally settling in Utah following his retirement from military service. Leon and Janie could not have chosen a better place to live than Kaysville, Utah, which has been their permanent home for the last 48 years.



"Grandma GG" has always been a beautiful, elegant woman, with a positive attitude and a capacity to enjoy life to the fullest! She shares her wonderful, happy smile with everyone she meets. When she smiles, her eyes disappear into two tiny slits, which her kind heart shines through. She loved people and lived her life with purpose. She especially loved encircling about herself her children, grandchildren, friends, and neighbors. She has been an unwavering beacon of love, hope, kindness, and care for her family, friends and relatives. One of her legacies will be the soft butter mints that she has taught each of her daughters and granddaughters to make. She truly loved to cook and entertain. Her favorite song was, "I Love You, A Bushel and a Peck," which she learned to sing as just a child, while accompanied by her flamboyant, piano playing father. We all know the words, and even though she is gone from our view, we can still see and hear her singing them in our minds.



"Sister Heaps" served the Lord faithfully with all of her heart in many church callings, giving countless hours of untiring service to the members of her wards and stakes. In all of these assignments, Grandma never let disappointments, sorrow, offenses, conflicts, or challenges of any kind ever keep her down. She and Leon served a full-time mission in the Utah Ogden Mission in 1993-1994. They were also both devoted temple workers for many years in the Bountiful Utah Temple. In addition to her church service, Grandma also served on the Board of the Salt Lake City Festival of Trees, raising millions of dollars for the Primary Children's Hospital. She cherished her time and participation in DUP and Literary Club. She has touched the lives of many people, always bringing out their best.



As a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, Janie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lt Col Leon Henry Heaps; by four of her five children, Susan Ayres, Mitchell Heaps, Cynthia Noorda, Nanette Ramsey, and Teresa Neilsen; by 16 grandchildren; and by 26 great grandchildren; and her brother, John Russell Homer.



Two days ago, after completing her time on Earth, Mary Jane Homer Heaps was reunited with her Savior, her parents, her daughter Sue, and her granddaughter Brittany. Because of her loving kindness and her Christlike example, we all know that Grandma GG will be greeted with open arms in Heaven.



Friends may visit family Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



A graveside service will be held for the immediate family in the Kaysville, Utah Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, June 20, 2020. These services will be live streamed by scrolling to the bottom of Mary's obituary page at Lindquist Mortuary's website, where condolences also may be shared.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.