Mary Heiges
1952 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1952
DIED
November 1, 2020
Mary Heiges's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay in Sturgeon Bay, WI .

Published by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Forbes Funeral Home
319 West Spruce Street, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin 54235
Funeral services provided by:
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
