Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Hulse
1942 - 2020
BORN
March 25, 1942
DIED
November 13, 2020
Mary Hulse's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Clarks Summit, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:15a.m.
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue, Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of the Snows
301 South State St., Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.