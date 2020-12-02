Menu
Mary Hurlie
1923 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1923
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Mary Hurlie's passing at the age of 97 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carpino Funeral Home Inc in Southbury, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carpino Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Carpino Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
910 Main St. South,, Southbury, Connecticut
Funeral services provided by:
Carpino Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
Murlie,
Our Love and Deepest Sympathy to you, Cheryl and All of The Hurlie
Family. You my Sweet Friend are in my Heart ♥, Thoughts and Prayers
With our Love Nd Deepest Sympathy Peg and Norm
Peg Ellis
Friend
November 25, 2020
It was many years ago, but I remember her as an especially lovely woman. My brother sent her obituary to us. I was friends with Kathy at St. Catharine.
Ellen Courtien
Friend
November 25, 2020