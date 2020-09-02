Mary Ethel Petterson Isom passed away Tuesday morning September 1, 2020 in Ogden, Utah, having fought the good fight.



Mary was born January 22, 1924 in Garland, Utah. She was the third of four daughters born to Peter C. and Ethel Porter Petterson. Her three sisters preceded her in death; also one grandson and two great-grandsons.



She married Darwin J "Bill" Isom June 20, 1944 in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they truly loved and raised five children: Richard (Carol), Stephen (Terri), Mark (Cynde), Joan (Michael North) and Wade (Sharyn). To this point there are 31 grandchildren, 97 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter, who are blessed by the legacy left to them by Mary and Bill.



Bill passed away November 5, 2005 and Mary has continued on, widowed but not alone. She tried to live her life as she had been taught by very principled parents; she hoped her children would do the same. She was a completely dedicated mother who refused to indulge her children but was a constant source of the love, example, discipline, and encouragement that they needed. God bless her unending sacrifice and treasured memory.



Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Family and friends are invited. Masks are suggested.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.