Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Jackson
1929 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1929
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
General Motors
Mary Jackson's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by R.M. Williams Funeral Service in Wellston, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the R.M. Williams Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by R.M. Williams Funeral Service on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Zanesfield Cemetery
, Zanesfield, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.