Mary Kalvass
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1928
DIED
December 4, 2020
Mary Kalvass's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, SC .

Published by Burroughs Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina 29576
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
