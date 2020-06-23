Our precious mother, Mary Kaye Robb, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020, surrounded by the people she held most dear.



Mary Kaye was born on April 1, 1947 in Afton, Wyoming, to E. LaVere and Deon Kennington Johns. She was the third of four girls. She had very fond memories growing up in Star Valley and would visit any chance she got throughout her adult life. Star Valley was always home to her. She graduated from Star Valley High School in May of 1965. Following graduation, she attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho for two years and then attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah, where she studied and earned a degree in Elementary Education and Child Development. Mary Kaye met Arlo Robb in 1966 and they were married on June 28, 1968 in the Logan, Utah Temple; they later divorced.



She began her teaching career in 1969 as a kindergarten teacher in Mancos, Colorado. She loved teaching kindergarten. She took a brief hiatus to raise her family, but missed the classroom. She began teaching at Kemper Elementary school in Cortez in 1983 as a Special Education teacher. Her principal at Kemper finally talked her into a classroom teaching 2nd grade until she retired in 2009. Teaching and loving children has always been a central piece in her life. She received her Masters degree from Adams State University in 2004. She always wanted to set an example for her family and show us her belief of how important gaining an education was.



Mary Kaye loved serving. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She held many positions during her lifetime of service in the Church, but she loved her time in the Relief Society as well as serving in both the Monticello and Ogden temples. She looked forward each week to spending hours in the temple feeling the love of her Savior. She has always held a strong, fervent testimony and love of Jesus Christ. She trusted Him and He has blessed and enriched her life. When she prayed, you could feel how close of a relationship she had with her Savior. She kept telling us, "I want to endure to the end."



Mary Kaye had many hobbies and interests throughout her life. She enjoyed sewing from a young age. She sewed her wedding dress, clothing for her kids, blankets, and numerous other things. She showed her family love by cooking for them. She made sure her boys had a hot breakfast each morning before school, even when they had classes at 6:30am. She always liked to try new recipes. Her kids and grandkids will remember her homemade bread, monkey bread, cookies, homemade granola, and chalupas; these are a few of the things we will miss her making.



Mary Kaye loved many things in life. She enjoyed traveling, sailing, reading, listening to the rain, good friends, and an ice cold Dr. Pepper. Her greatest love was her family. She loved any chance she was able to spend time with her boys and grandchildren.



Mary Kaye is survived by her four greatest accomplishments, Ryan (Kerry), Kyle (Shelby), Adam (Angela), Devon (Michelle); her 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, sisters, Carol Sant and Janis Thurman; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many dear friends whom we consider family.



Our family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Sayla Thomas for her service to our Mother and to Janis Thurman for her countless hours of care given to Mary Kaye.



At Mary Kaye's request, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please read to a child in Mary Kaye's honor and memory.

