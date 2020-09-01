Mary Louise Walker Kellerstrass

July 5, 1922 ~ August 30, 2020



Mary Louise Walker Kellerstrass, 98, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 30, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on July 5, 1922 in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of James Birdell and Effie Vera Dawson Walker.



Mary was raised on the Walker family farm in Washington, Iowa. When Mary was 18 years old and working at the local café, Mary met and fell in love with Ken Kellerstrass who was working in the area on a pipeline project. She married Ken Kendell Kellerstrass on August 10, 1940.



Ken and Mary then moved that year to the San Francisco Bay area, where they worked and built 3 homes together. In 1947, they moved back to Ogden, Utah. Ken and his four brothers started Kellerstrass Bros. fuel, truck, and auto repair business on 22nd and Wall Avenue in 1948. Ken and Mary had two children, Craig and Brad and resided in Riverdale, Utah for over 30 years. Mary moved to South Ogden after Ken passed away and where she resided until her passing.



Mary loved the Ogden community and was active within the arts and music associations for many years and also loved to sing in the 1st Presbyterian Church choir. Mary was a co-owner in "Decorator Talk," a home decorating business for many years. After Ken passed away in 1983, Mary purchased a home in Surprises, Arizona, where she would reside during the winter months. Mary sang in the community church on Sunday and loved singing with her new friends in the choir. Mary loved to paint and was able to meet many new friends that were involved in all types of art work. Mary, at the age of 73, started to write books. She was able to write and publish 6 paperback. Mary called them "Mary's Story's" because she liked to use past places and people in her fiction writings. Mary would go to art fairs in Arizona and Utah and sell her books. She always enjoyed meeting and talking to people at her booth as they would came by.



Mary is survived by her son, Craig (Jacoy); two grandchildren, Carlie (Craig) VanAlfen and Chane (Becky) Kellerstrass; seven great-grandchildren, Brock VanAlfen, Brighton VanAlfen, Lauren VanAlfen, Carson VanAlfen, Kaden Ward, Gavin Dosch, and Jackson Kellerstrass; and sister, Dorothy Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Brad; granddaughter, Camile Dosch; grandson, Cameron Kellerstrass; and her parents and siblings, Kenneth Walker, Thomas Walker, Jean Carstensen, Marjorie Brown, and Alice Considne.



Graveside services will be held for family and close friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Visiting Angels, Liana, Emra, Barbara, and Nancy and Bristol Hospice especially nurses, Jamie and Judi, and CNAs Alexis and Lisa.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Bristol Foundation at 206 North 2100 West Ste 202, Salt Lake City UT 84116.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.